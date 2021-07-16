Highest in Nearly Half a Year: 855 New COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

A health-care worker holding COVID-19 test samples at a mobile testing station in Ramle. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

855 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel on Thursday, the highest since March, with 1.52% of tests returning positive, according to a Friday morning update by the Health Ministry.

The spike in daily cases comes after three straight days when there were over 750 cases.

Of those infected, 52 were listed in serious condition and 17 of them are on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll stood at 6,443.

Some 51% of the new cases were already vaccinated, as were 59.6% of the patients hospitalized in serious condition.

In light of the expanding outbreak, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold an emergency meeting with ministers and experts from the Health, Defense, Public Security, Finance, Transportation and Economy ministries at 2 p.m. on Friday.