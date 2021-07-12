Families of Tzafit Stream Disaster to Be Compensated NIS 24M

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:02 am |

Rescue forces near the scene where young Israelis were swept in the flooding of the Tzafit stream near the Dead Sea, April 26, 2018. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Over three years after the disaster in the Tzafit stream in southern Israel in which 10 teenagers died, and after a lengthy mediation process that lasted around a year, a compromise was reached on Monday that the families of the deceased will be compensated nearly NIS 24 million ($7.3 million).

According to the terms of the settlement over the disaster, insurance companies will pay out NIS 18 million ($5.4 million) and the state will pay NIS 5.8 million ($1.7 million).

On April 26, 2018, 12th grade students set out on a trip to the Tzafit stream, in the southern part of the Dead Sea. During the trip a fierce storm hit the south of Israel, causing a flash flood and a surge of water to kill nine girls and a boy.

The compensation will be paid by the insurance company of the Bnei Zion academy.