IDF Home Front Command Mission in Miami to Remain Another Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6:20 am |

Members of Israel’s IDF Home Front Command’s arrive at the Surfside Collapse last week. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

The IDF Home Front Command mission helping rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers South apartment complex will remain there for another week by order of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

This decision came in the wake of requests made by Jewish organizations.

“We will continue to reach out to any country in need, and in particular to our American friends and our brothers, the Jews of the Diaspora,” Gantz said. “I share in the grief of the families who lost their loved ones, and from here I give reinforcement to the families of those injured and missing in the disaster.”

The Israeli delegation has been working side by side with American and Mexican teams since June 27.