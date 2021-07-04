Joint IAF and Fire and Rescue Services Delegation Departs to Put Out the Fires in Cyprus’ Forests

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF officials who are taking part in the delegation to help battle a fire in Cyprus, ahead of their departure on Sunday. (Israel Firefighting Services)

On Sunday afternoon, a joint aid delegation of the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Fire Squadron “Elad,” departed in order to assist Cyprus in efforts to put out fires that broke out in the central area of the country.

The Aid Delegation will include the arrival of the IAF’s “Karnaf” (C-130 Hercules) aircraft, as well as two “Air Tractor” firefighting aircraft belonging to Israel’s Fire Squadron “Elad”. The IAF aircraft will be carrying 20 square meters of flame retardants and technical equipment that will be used by Israeli Police’s Firefighting Squadron.

Inside the plane. (Israel Firefighting Services)

The delegation will be led by Maj. O, who until recently served as the Deputy Head of the Squadron. In addition, four firefighter pilots and an air assistance officer will be participating. They are expected to begin their operational activity in accordance to the operational assessment that will take place with their arrival.