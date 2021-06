YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:33 am |

Likud MK Yariv Levin arrives for a meeting of the Likud party at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Likud MK Yariv Levin was elected Thursday unanimously by the party’s MKs to serve as the chair of the Likud faction in the Knesset, at a meeting held at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Outgoing faction chief MK Miki Zohar did not run for re-election for a second term in the job.

Levin served as Knesset Speaker until he was replaced by Yesh Atid’s Mickey Levy earlier this week.