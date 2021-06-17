Bahrain in Touch With New Israeli Gov’t to Learn About Peace Policy

CAIRO (Reuters) -

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 5:27 am |

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Yerushalayim in 2020. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via Reuters)

Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Wednesday the Kingdom is communicating with Israel‘s new government to learn about its policy on efforts aiming to bring peace to the region by settling the Palestinian issue in line with the two-state solution.

The communications are “driven by the Kingdom’s approach, which is based on understanding, dialogue and cooperation among people,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel in September 2020, becoming the second Gulf country to do so, after the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince on Monday congratulated Israel‘s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, expressing his wishes of success to the newly formed government.

Bennett’s patchwork coalition government came to power on Sunday on a pledge to focus on socioeconomic issues and avoid sensitive policy choices towards the Palestinians.