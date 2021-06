YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:51 am |

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes at one of the protests when Palestinians called for a “Day of Rage” in 2017. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

The Hamas terror group on Tuesday called for Palestinians to embark on a “Day of Rage” on Friday in protest against attacks by settlers and the presence of Jews on the al-Aqsa compound on Har HaBayis.

The Hamas call came as negotiations to reach a long-lasting ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt continued.