After Yisrael Beytenu, Yesh Atid Finalizes Coalition Agreement With Meretz

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:29 am |

Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

With just a week to go until the end of his mandate, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Meretz have finalized a coalition agreement, a joint statement released Wednesday said.

As part of the coalition negotiations the two parties have reached an agreement on the framework for the government as well as a series of socioeconomic solutions.

The agreement includes a dramatic increase in the healthcare budget, including expanding the medical services basket and adding new positions to the healthcare and mental health systems in Israel.

It also includes a Climate Change Law, which will include ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, shift to renewable energy, clear the polluting industries from the Haifa Port, and improve both public and shared transport in Israel.

Meretz will be given responsibility for the Ministry for Regional Cooperation, the statement added.

The parties’ negotiating teams also came to agreements on issues of religion and state.

On Tuesday, Yesh Atid finalized its agreement with the Yisrael Beytenu party. A report from Channel 13 claimed that the “government of change” is ready and waiting for Yamina to join them, and will present Yamina with a fait accompli days before the mandate is set to expire.