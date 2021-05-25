Israel Achieves Herd Immunity Without Vaccinating Children

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:21 am |

Taking a sample at a drive through complex. (Chen Leopold/Flash90)

The director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, Professor Gili Regev, referred in an interview with Yediot Acharonot to the possibility of vaccinating children against corona and said “we have reached herd immunity, without vaccinating children.

She added: “On the other hand the recommendation at the moment is to vaccinate the youth, but everyone can decide for themselves.” In the coming days, the Ministry of Health is expected to approve the vaccination of children aged 12 and over against COVID-19, following the approval granted by the FDA earlier this month.