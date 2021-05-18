Jew Lynched by Israeli-Arabs in Lod Dies of Wounds

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:38 pm |

Israeli police on the streets of riot-torn Lod, on Thursday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Yigal Yehoshua, Hy”d, a Jewish man who was lynched by a violent Muslim mob in Lod last week, died of his wounds on Monday, Shavuos.

Yehoshua, 56, was fatally injured a week ago on Monday after being hit in the head with a brick and viciously beaten during a lynch carried out by Arab terrorists in Lod.

Yehoshua is the first Israeli to die due to the Arab rioting across the country.

Anti-Jewish riots conducted by Arabs continued on Monday throughout Israel, as Shavuos was marked.

The police and the Shin Bet security service arrested an Arab resident of Jaffa on suspicion of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a house in the city, which exploded and severely wounded a 12-year-old Arab boy. The media initially reported that this was an act of Jewish terrorism.

In Lod, Border Police arrested seven Arabs who had rioted in recent days, among them a suspect who was documented holding a weapon in one of the riots.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a truck near Beit Chanina, north of Yerushalayim. The fire was extinguished by local residents. A special unit of the Border Police arrested a suspect.

In another incident, in the a-Tur neighborhood in Yerushalayim, a suspect was arrested for throwing an object at a police car.

In the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, a suspect was arrested by police after he attacked a man who passed by.

Police arrested six residents of Jisr a-Zarqa and Fordis in the north on suspicion of throwing rocks and launching fireworks at police officers.

In riots in the Arara area, a resident of Wadi Ara was arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at police officers. Molotov cocktails were also thrown during a riot at the site and fireworks were launched toward Israeli forces.