Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:51 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:51 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, Tuesday. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

A stabbing attack was reported near the Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 12 reported that a teen was attacked and lightly wounded.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized.