Netanyahu: Israel to Increase Intensity and Rate of Attacks in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:31 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the assessment with the Southern Command, Tuesday. (GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a situation assessment in the IDF’s Southern Command on Tuesday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and other senior IDF officers, as southern Israel was being pounded by over 300 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in less than 24 hours.

“In summary of the situation assessment, it was decided to further increase both the intensity of the attacks and the rate of attack,” Netanyahu said. “We’re in the middle of a campaign.

“Since yesterday, the IDF has been attacking hundreds of attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We have neutralizers commanders, and have hit many of their targets. The conclusion of the meeting is to further increase both the intensity of the attacks and the rate of attacks.

“Hamas will receive blows here that it did not expect. I know that this also involves patience and a certain sacrifice on your part, you citizens of Israel.

“Unfortunately, two of our civilians were killed. I ask all of you to obey the instructions, to strictly observe the instructions of the Home Front Command, it saves lives.

“We have another way to do it, we will do it together responsibly, with full backing for attacks that the IDF is attacking and will attack.

“I also want to say a word about the Arabs of Israel, there was a violent riot here yesterday that we cannot accept from radical young people. Our directive is to do everything to maintain law and order. I expect all leaders of the public, and first and foremost the leaders of the Arab public, to stand here, condemn this riot and do everything in their power to restore calm.

“We have given instructions to reinforce the police forces in another Border Police battalion, we will reinforce them as much as possible in order to maintain law and order in the State of Israel, and here too we need the cooperation of you, of all Israeli citizens.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “For every day of attacks on Israeli citizens, we’ll take the terror organizations back years. We will not stop until calm returns.”

He added that the security forces “have caused and will continue to cause severe damage to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”