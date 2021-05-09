Student Visa Holders From U.S. Can Enter Israel Without Special Permit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 3:32 pm |

Israel is beginning a pilot program to allow students from the U.S. who hold a valid student visa to fly from the U.S. to Israel on nonstop flights only without an entry permit, according to information from the Interior Ministry, Amudim and Chaim V’Chessed.

The pilot program, which goes into effect Monday, applies only to students from the United States. It is expected to apply as well to those holding resident cards (toshav arai), though that has yet to be confirmed.

The new rule was just announced Sunday night, and Chaim V’Chessed is cautioning that several airline officials with whom it has been in contact are as of yet not aware of this rule change.

The status of students with new infants was not yet known.

Newlyweds must apply for an entry permit like anyone else. The earliest appointment for an application at the consulate is in July.