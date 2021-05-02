Attempted Stabbing Thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:47 am |

The knife with which the terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers. (IDF Spokesman)

A 60-year-old terrorist attempted to stab IDF fighters at the Gush Etzion junction this morning and was shot. She was evacuated to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The IDF spokesman said that “a terrorist armed with a knife reached the Gush Etzion junction in the area of ​​the Etzion Territorial Brigade and tried to stab the IDF fighters who were at the spot. … The terrorist was neutralized and no casualties were reported.”

Two days ago, another attack was thwarted at the same place, when a Palestinian terrorist came from the direction of Bethlehem Junction with a broken glass bottle in his hand, with which he attempted to stab a policeman and a soldier. He was shot and evacuated to a hospital in critical condition.