Edelstein: Behave Yourselves or You’ll Sit Home on Pesach

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:38 pm |

Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Following reports of crowded pre-Purim parties in Tel Aviv in violation of covid rules, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned on Thursday that if the public flaunts the rules during Purim, Pesach will be held under restrictions.

“If there are mass violations and infections, than on Pesach we’ll all sit at home,” he told Kan public radio. Last year, the authorities permitted only immediate family members to gather for Leil Haseder.

Meanwhile, public transportation to Yerushalayim will likely be suspended on Motzaei Shabbos and Sunday to prevent revelers from traveling to the city for Shushan Purim celebrations, according to media reports.