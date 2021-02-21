Egyptian Minister in Israel in First Ministerial Visit in Five Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Egyptian Minister Tarek El-Molla.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Minerals Tarek El-Molla arrived Sunday for meetings with President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, in the first Egyptian ministerial visit in five years.

Minister Tarek El-Molla will also travel to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian leaders and is later expected to meet with representatives of Israeli energy companies.

According to recent media reports, Israel had requested help from the Egyptian government to secure the release of two dead IDF soldiers and two Israeli civilians believed held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza.