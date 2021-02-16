Netanyahu: Israel in Talks With Pfizer, Moderna on Local Vaccine Production

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein attend the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, December 9, 2020. (Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Monday night that he was negotiating with key coronavirus vaccine manufacturers on setting up production in Israel.

In an interview with Channel 12, Netanyahu said talks were underway with both Moderna and Pfizer.

“I am negotiating with them to build two factories in Israel – making us a global center in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“The Moderna complex will be a center for filling vaccine vials, while Pfizer’s will work as a research and development site for the fight against future viruses,” he said.

Netanyahu also revealed he was in talks on Israel procuring tens of millions of vaccine doses for the coming years as the inoculation campaign in the country continues.

Israel has so far only administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to its population, although it has a small stock of the vaccine from the American biotechnology company Moderna.