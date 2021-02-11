5,265 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 New Deaths

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:04 am |

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Thursday that 5,265 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed a day earlier, while 21 people passed away from the disease over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said over 76,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted Wednesday, placing the contagion rate at 7.5%, indicating a steady decline.

1,027 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 315 are ventilated.

Israel’s death toll now stands at 5,265.

The Health Ministry also said that 138,531 Israelis were vaccinated on Wednesday. This is the highest number of people who received the vaccine in a single day since the start of February. In total, 40% of Israelis have received the first dose of vaccine and 25% have received both shots.

The town of Tel Mond in central Israel leads the country with the highest rate of vaccinations, with 61% of residents receiving both doses of the vaccine. Tel Mond is followed by Lehavim and Omer in the south, with 55% of residents there receiving both shots.

In Meitar, Givat Avni, Kiryat Tivon, Kiryat Motzkin, Mevaseret Tzion, Kiryat Ono, Kiryat Shemona, Shoham, Har Adar, Savyon, Raanana and Ramat Hasharon between 40% and 47% of the residents have been vaccinated with both shots.

In Yerushalayim, only 15% of the residents have received both doses of the vaccine, in Tel Aviv 30%, in Haifa 33%, in Rishon LeTzion 32%, in Holon 29%, and in Ashdod 25.8%.