American Airlines to Fly Miami-TA Route

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:07 pm |

An American Airlines Boeing 777 is framed by utility wires as it prepares to land at Miami International Airport, Jan. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Assuming the skies will be open in the summer, American Airlines will be flying the Tel Aviv-Miami route, Globes reported on Tuesday.

Flights are scheduled to start on June 4, on a Boeing 777-200.

American Airlines announced three weekly flights leaving Miami for Tel Aviv on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10 pm local time, and returning from Tel Aviv on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Ben Gurion airport at 11.55 pm.

The company suspended service to Israel in 2016. American says it will also fly between Tel Aviv and JFK Airport in New York, starting in May and between Tel Aviv and Dallas-Fort Worth, starting October.