Netanyahu Names Arab to Likud Slate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:03 pm |

In a first for the Likud, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ announced on Thursday that the party will be including an Arab Israeli on its electoral slate.

“Arab citizens are sick of wasting their votes on parties in the opposition,” Netanyahu said. “Only the Likud can guarantee to improve their lives, and that is exactly what we will do.”

However, Nael Zoabi, a former school principal, will be 39th on the party list, which means that given Likud’s polling numbers, which project it to win only in the low 30s at most, he’s unlikely to become an MK in March.

Zoabi thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to run and for what he has done for the Arab sector.

“Israeli Arabs want to be part of the Israeli success, and that is why they’re coming to the ruling party, the Likud,” he said. “I promise to serve both Arab and Jewish citizens with all my might.”

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu revealed his choice for the No. 10 spot on the Likud list, novelist and right-wing radio personality Galit Distal Atbaryan.