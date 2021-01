YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:58 am |

The boarding card to the El Al flight to Rabat, Morocco, on December 22, 2020. This was the first direct flight from Israel to Morocco.

Israel and Morocco signed an agreement on Thursday to operate direct flights between the two countries.

This is the third aviation agreement signed in recent months following similar agreements between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.

Direct flights are expected to begin in March.