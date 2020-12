YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:03 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with outgoing Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. (Kobi Gideon/PMO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday decided to appoint Deputy Mossad Director “D” as the next Mossad director.

“D” is an accomplished Mossad veteran. The appointment is currently in the Goldberg Committee, the Senior Civil Service Appointment Advisory Committee, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Goldberg.