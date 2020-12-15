Israel Has Over 2,000 New Infections Daily, First Time in Months

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 5:10 am |

Medical personnel wearing protective equipment work in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The Health Ministry reported 2,279 positive COVID results on Monday, just short of the number that could prompt “tight restraint” measures.

There are 344 patients in serious condition, 130 of whom are ventilated.

The official death toll passed 3,000 on Monday, and stands at 3,004.

The government said last week if the number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, “tight restraint” for at least three weeks will come into operation. These measures include closure of places of work that receive customers, shutting down the education system completely in orange and red zones and enforcement of quarantine for travelers arriving from overseas.