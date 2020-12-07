Man Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus for a Second Time

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 5:06 am |

Workers preparing the coronavirus ward at Tel Hashomer Hospital in March. (Flash90)

An Israeli man appears to have passed away after having contracted coronavirus a second time, Kan News reported, making him the first in Israel to die that way.

The 74-year-old coronavirus patient was admitted to Rabin Medical Center in August and fully recovered, but showed signs of being re-infected before passing away at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer last week, according to reports.

The report indicated that the medical findings clearly pointed to a second case of coronavirus infection, and not merely a case of “post-coronavirus,” which may result in false symptoms.

Medical teams are now looking into the possibility of the second infection being the result of a mutated gene of the virus. The other possibility is that the virus never left the patient’s body and was not detected – and the infection became active again after remaining dormant for several months.

In August, two European patients were reported to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, raising concerns about people’s immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.

Some experts say it is likely that such cases are starting to emerge because of greater testing worldwide, rather than because the virus may be spreading differently.