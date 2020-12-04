Moetzes of Degel HaTorah Convenes, Gives Chizuk to Bnei Torah

BNEI BRAK -

Friday, December 4, 2020 at 6:03 am |

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita (R) and Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, (L) lead a meeting of the Moetzes of Degel HaTorah in Bnei Brak, Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah met on Friday morning in a special tent erected under the home of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, in Bnei Brak. Due to the coronavirus, partitions were placed between each participant.

Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky arrives at the Moetzes meeting. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After a number of the members of the Moetzes passed away in recent years, new members were added to the Moetzes. The new members are Hageonim, shlita: Harav Baruch Weissbecker, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Beis Mattisyahu in Bnei Brak; Harav Shraga Steinman, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Orchos Torah in Bnei Brak; Harav Aryeh Levi, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Sechar Sachir in the Negev; Harav Avraham Yitzchak Kook, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Meor HaTalmud in Rechovot; Harav Aviezer Piltzת Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Tifrach; Harav Yitzchak Hacker and Harav Tzvi Drabkin, Roshei Yeshivah, Yeshivas Grodna in Be’er Yaakov; and Harav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim.

Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi arrives at the Moetzes meeting. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni, spoke at the meeting. Harav Gershon Edelstein, Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi and Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky also spoke. A letter of brachah from Harav Chaim Kanievsky was also read.

Rabbi Gafni discussed the number battles the Torah community has in the Knesset, even though the party is in the coalition.

After a discussion between the Rabbanim, Secretary of the Moetzes and Mayor of Bnei Brak Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein read the decisions of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah:

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah strengthens the tens of thousands of bnei Torah who continue to toil in Torah, despite the difficulties. The Torah is what saves Klal Yisrael. The Moetzes calls on the yeshivah students to continue their regular seder even during the days of Chanukah.

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah strengthens the principals of the Talmudei Torah and yeshivos that devote themselves that the learning can continue. On the subject of the Draft Law, the Moetzes demands to regulate the status of yeshivah students to be able to remain in their legal status as bnei Torah unhindered.

Regarding the Conversion Law which is currently on the High Court’s judges’ table, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah is hurt at the attempt to undermine the purity of Klal Yisrael by recognizing improper conversions, and the Moetzes calls on all parties to be vigilant that no change will be made to this law, and they shall not succumb to pressure.

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah calls on principals to be vigilant in maintaining the purity of education without any foreign intervention and that the students shall not be tempted to study in academia.

On the subject of Shabbos, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah calls on our representatives to be vigilant on the issue of the sanctity of Shabbos, and to do everything possible to prevent plans that violate the Shabbos.