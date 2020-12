Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:49 pm |

Tehillim is requested for Harav Aharon Dovid Chadash, shlita, Mashgiach of Mir Yeshiva in Yerushalayim, whose condition has turned critical. Please be mispallel for Aharon Dovid ben Tzivia Leah b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.