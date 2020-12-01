Ban of Entry of Non-Israelis Extended Until End of 2020

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:40 am |

The empty incoming flights hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

Israel announced Monday that the ban prohibiting foreign citizens from entering the country will be once again extended, till at least the end of December 2020.

Israeli passport holders, as well as temporary residents, may enter Israel unhindered, though they must keep quarantine, unless they arrive from a “green” country.

Foreign students can also receive entry permits through the institutions in which they study.

Other than that, some exceptions are available: Family members of those getting married may enter; grandparents may enter for the birth of a grandchild; grandparents may enter for the bar/bas mitzvah or wedding of a grandchild.