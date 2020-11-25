832 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday, Positivity Rate Still Low

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 5:25 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a coronavirus testing site in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

There were 832 new coronavirus cases reported in Israel on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning.

The Health Ministry announced that they conducted 59,488 tests on Tuesday, with around 1.4% of tests returning positive.

268 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 120 of them intubated.

The country’s death toll rose to 2,822.

As of Tuesday, the northern city of Nazareth had the highest number of coronavirus patients in Israel – 212 cases. It is followed by Haifa with 156 cases, the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm with 133 cases, and the southern Bedouin town of Rahat with 106 cases.

In accordance with the coronavirus task force’s traffic light system, there are currently 15 “red” and 16 “orange” cities in Israel. It is an increase from last week when there were six “red” and 14 orange cities.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus Cabinet has decided to launch a pilot program that will see shopping malls gradually reopen by Dec. 6. As part of the program, malls will be required to take measures to contain the spread of the virus as prescribed by the Health Ministry: checking customers’ temperatures and recording their details as they enter the mall, limit the number of visitors per store to ten, and appointing inspectors to enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks.