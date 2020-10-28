Excess Deaths? September Deaths in Israel Up by 18% From 2019

YERUSHALAYIM -

Chevrah kaddisha workers wearing protective clothes as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, seen outside the Shamgar Funeral Home in Yerushalayim in April. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 4,036 Israelis passed away during the month of September, a rise of 18.6% compared to the same period in 2019, even though Israel’s population only grew by 2%.

The ministry also said that 642 people succumbed to coronavirus in September, accounting for one in six of all fatalities that month.

According to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 3,403 Israelis passed away in September of 2019, 3,390 in September 2018, 3,220 in September 2017 and 3,241 in September 2016.

Excess deaths have also been recorded over the past two months, with 3,999 people passing away in August compared to 3,495 in August of 2019 – a rise of 14%. A rise of 7.5% in deaths was also recorded in July of this year, compared 2019.

During the first 27 days of October, 895 Israelis succumbed to the coronavirus, an average of 33 deaths per day.

Israel’s total virus death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,483, with a 0.79% patient death rate.

This means one out of every 126 people treated for coronavirus succumbed to the disease, which is lower than the global 2.66% patient death rate.

In comparison, the declared coronavirus death rate in Italy stands at 6.68%, in Iran 5.72%, in the U.K. 4.79%, Belgium 3.27%, France 3.01%, the U.S. 2.75% and Russia 1.72%.

The countries with the world’s lowest declared coronavirus death rates include Cyprus at 0.65%, Bahrain at 0.39%, Slovakia at 0.38% and Iceland at 0.24%.

Israel ranks 35th in the world for coronavirus deaths per capita, with 270 coronavirus deaths per million people, while the global average stands at 150 deaths per million people.

Experts believe this measurement is a reliable one, as it takes into account a country’s population as a variable in calculating how hard hit a nation is.