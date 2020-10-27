Israeli Pro-Trump Caravan Drives From Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:17 am |

Flags flutter atop a car, part of a convoy to the U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim to show support for U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming U.S. election, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

President’s Donald Trump campaign office in Israel organized a motor vehicle cavalcade from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim on Tuesday morning, in a sign of support for the U.S. president a week before the 2020 election.

Organizers say the move was intended to “show our gratitude to the greatest friend and ally Israel has ever had in the White House, for all he has done for us; moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, pulling out of the deal with Iran, leading the peace process between Israel and the UAE and with Bahrain and much more.”