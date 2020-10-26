Israel Posts 559 New Coronavirus Cases in Two Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3:33 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site for coronavirus testing in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Monday morning that 559 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday after not releasing any new data on the pandemic for 24 hours.

The ministry failed to report the virus figures recorded over Shabbos, due to a technical malfunction. As a result, on Monday morning health officials released the combined figures of both Shabbos and Sunday.

According to the data, on Shabbos 249 people tested positive for the coronavirus after 6,488 tests had been conducted. On Sunday, health officials conducted 20,835 tests, putting the national contagion rate at 3%.

The number of patients who are battling the virus in hospitals now stands at 942, of whom 506 are in serious condition and 206 are ventilated. Israel’s death toll has risen to 2,397.

More than 100 new cases have been diagnosed in at least five Israeli cities since last Tuesday: In Yerushalayim 766, in Bnei Brak 258, in Ashdod 154, in Tel Aviv-Yafo 133 and in Modi’in Illit 113.

The infection rate in Yerushalayim now stands at 3.7%, in Bnei Brak 3.8%, in Ashdod 2%, in Tel Aviv 1.3% and in Modi’in Illit 2.9%.

In some municipalities, however, the contagion rate is considerably higher than the national average. For instance, in Umm al-Fahm, the rate stands at 8.8%, in Majdal Shams at 8.4% and in Bawaina-Nujidat in the Lower Galilee at 7.8%.