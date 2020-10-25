Guatemala Designates Hezbollah a Terrorist Group

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli soldiers along the Israeli border with Lebanon in 2015. (Ancho Gosh/Flash90)

The South American country of Guatemala will designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization, Yisrael Hayom reported on Friday.

The Eastern European country of Estonia, a member of the U.N. Security Council, also said it would define Hezbollah as a terrorist group the day before, on Thursday. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu announced it would impose sanctions on Hezbollah and bar anyone affiliated with the movement from the country, describing Hezbollah as a “considerable threat” to international security.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement, “”I am happy to see that the multi-armed diplomatic effort led by the Foreign Ministry and [Israel’s] security forces to advance the recognition of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization is bearing fruit worldwide…I call on more states in Latin America to fight terrorism carried out by Hezbollah all over the world.”

Guatemala will “fight against financing” against the Lebanese Shiite organization’s political and military wings, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Some countries, such as Australia and France, classify Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group, but not its political wing.

Several countries, including America, Britain, Canada and Bahrain, have designated the entire organization to be a terrorist group.