Israel, UAE Agreements Signed at Summit Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomes participants of the UAE delegation as they arrived in Israel. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

Four agreements signed at the summit meeting between Israel and the UAE have been announced :

1. An agreement on the issue of investment protection – an agreement between the Government of Israel and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the advancement and protection of investments, signed by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer.

2. A MOU on science and technology – a MOU between the Government of Israel and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the advancement and development of advanced science and technology, signed by Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai and UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer.

3. An agreement on the issue of aviation – an agreement between the Government of Israel and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on air service between and beyond their territories, signed by Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

4. An agreement on the issue of visa exemptions – an agreement between the Government of Israel and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on mutual exemption from the requirement for visas, signed by Interior Minister Aryeh Machluf Deri and UAE Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy Omar Ghobash.

The four agreements lay the basic infrastructure for commercial cooperation and reciprocal visits between the countries. Additional agreements – the goal of which will be to realize the great existing potential – are expected in the future, not only between the countries but in the region as a whole.

The UAE delegation arrived in Israel pursuant to the signing of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE on the White House lawn last month, and following a visit to Abu Dhabi, which preceded the agreements, by an Israeli delegation led by National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat together with an American delegation led by Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner.