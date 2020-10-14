Poll Shows Majority of Israelis Prefer Trump Over Biden

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:58 am |

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate, held on September 29. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

A clear majority of Israelis favor the re-election of incumbent President Donald Trump, a poll conducted for i24NEWS showed Monday night.

The poll, conducted by the Direct Falls Research Institute, found that 63.3% of Israelis prefer the reelection of Trump, compared to 18.8% whom prefer former Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

10.4% of respondents said that both candidates would be equally good for the State of Israel, while 3.1% said neither.

Israelis were also asked about the connection of personal ties between Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanayhu and its potential impact on U.S.-Israel relations, with some 50.9% of respondents saying that the election of Biden will harm future relations between the two countries, while 43.5% said that relations won’t be harmed.

Similarly, 43.5% of respondents indicated that the U.S.-Israel relationship is not dependent on the U.S. president or Israeli prime minister, on the basis the U.S. is a ‘true friend’ of Israel.

In terms of public interest, 87.8% of Israelis said they were following the American elections. Broken down, 48.1% said that the U.S. elections are very interesting for them, while another 39.7% said they are interesting to a certain extent. 9% said that they are not so interested in the U.S. elections.

Israeli perspectives on American Jewry’s voting patterns were also assessed in the poll. According to the poll, 48.2% of respondents think that American Jews’ support for Democrats is ‘wrong,’ compared to 35.5% of Israelis who think their support is ‘right.’ 16.3% of respondents said they were unsure.

The poll was conducted on October 6 with a sample of 519 adult respondents from all sectors of the Israeli population. The statistical sampling error was + 4.4%.