Netanyahu Speech Has Surprise for Hezbollah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:25 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in March 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ has a surprise in store for the Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah in his speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu will “surprise [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah with new revelations.”

Scheduled to speak by video transmission due to the pandemic at around 12:30 p.m. EST, or 7:30 p.m. Israel time, the prime minister will reveal new secret information about Hezbollah activities in Lebanon, a diplomatic official told reporters.