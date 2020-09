NEW YORK -

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 7:56 pm

After meeting with physicians and members of Hatzolah, it was decided that Harav Aharon Teitelbaum, shlita, the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, will not be travelling to Williamsburg for Yom Kippur as in past years. The decision was based on the reports of a serious uptick in COVID-19 infections in the communities.