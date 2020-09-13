Rabbi Litzman Resigns Over Chagim Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:05 am |

Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Housing and Construction Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman resigned Sunday from the Cabinet in opposition to a threatened government lockdown over the Yamim Nora’im.

Rabbi Litzman is not the only minister who opposes the imposition of the lockdown, but he is among the most vehement of its opponents.

The resignation letter of Rabbi Litzman to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

His claim that led to make this decision to resign from the government is that, during summer vacation, the government knew that the infections were spreading, but did not dare to make a closure because it would ruin the vacation. When the chareidi parties demanded answers about the opening of shuls during the chagim – and were turned down time and again – Israel opened up flights to many destinations.

When last week the Health Ministry announced that the health system was collapsing and there were 4,000 new patients, they should’ve declared a lockdown on that very day and not waited ten days until Erev Rosh Hashanah.

The government must make a final decision on the issue before the prime minister leaves for Washington at 11 p.m. Sunday night to sign the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Motzoei Shabbos that there would be no relaxation of the lockdown for political reasons. “I signed the proposal that will be brought to the government and I say unequivocally – there will be no negotiations on the details.”

“As soon as we start setting conditions for one area or another, we will collapse the entire proposal, and as a result – we will collapse the health care system,” Edelstein said.

The proposed lockdown is expected to meet with opposition from several ministers, and it is expected that there will be efforts to water it down as much as possible.

“The proposal placed on the table is extreme and insane, and it will not pass as is,” several ministers told Channel 12. They added that the proposal “critically harms the economy, welfare and health.”

Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) has announced that he intends to oppose the lockdown.

“I support a nightly curfew under which 80% of the economy can remain open,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of employees and business owners are living in fear. The economic coronavirus plague is no less severe than the health plague. But if you place limits – then you compensate. I have turned to the prime minister demanding that a team be formed immediately to determine a plan for compensation which will be clear to everyone.”

Similarly, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir argued Motzoei Shabbos that “a full closure of the entire country during the holidays is too extreme a step and has economic implications that entire industries will not recover from.”

He added that he will vote against the decision to impose the closure.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant is pushing back against just one aspect of the closure: shuttering schools this Wednesday as opposed to Friday, when the rest of the closure is expected to start.

“The education system and the students of Israel are our future and our advantage, they are not the cause of illness,” Gallant posted Sunday morning. “I will demand at the Cabinet meeting that studies be held through this coming Friday, in order to allow the students an educational continuum and their parents financial stability.”

Under the proposed plan, schools would close on Wednesday, other than special education. However, grades 5-12 would continue distance learning throughout the upcoming holiday period. Limits would be placed on the number of employees allowed to work in-office, and workplaces would be encouraged to allow as many employees as possible to work from home.

The lockdown will begin at 6 a.m. on Friday morning. In the first stage of the plan, movement will be limited to 500 meters around a person’s home, and all businesses will be closed, including stores, cultural and entertainment venues, tourism venues, and any business which handles customers face to face. Restaurants will be permitted to offer delivery or take-away only.