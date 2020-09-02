Israel Sees Over 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases for Second Day in a Row

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:29 am |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ziv Medical Center, in Tzfas, in August. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning that 2,085 Israelis tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours as the daily virus diagnoses crossed 2,000 for the second day in a row.

Health authorities conducted 26,000 coronavirus tests on Tuesday – with almost 8% yielding a positive result.

416 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, with 109 of them receive respiratory assistance from ventilators.

Twelve more Israelis have succumbed to complications of coronavirus, raising the country’s virus-related fatalities to 957.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported a record high of daily diagnoses with 2,183 new cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 119,265 people have contracted the virus in Israel, with 21,654 active cases.

Yerushalayim has reported the highest number of new virus infections over the past seven days, 1,307, followed by Bnei Brak with 533, Ashdod with 428, Modi’in Illit with 268 and Tel Aviv with 260 new cases.