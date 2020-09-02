Gantz Signs Seizure Orders for Hamas Money and Property

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:12 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday signed four arrest and restraining orders in relation to Hamas money and property in Gaza and around the world, in a cumulative amount of millions of shekels. This is part of the economic campaign against terror operatives, which includes the National Headquarters for Economic Warfare against Terrorism in the Defense Ministry together with the Shin Bet, the IDF, the Foreign Ministry and other parties.

In the Gaza Strip, the minister signed a seizure order in the amount of $900,000 in relation to the exchange and money wiring company Osama Albashiti and its head, for its activities for Hamas.

Regarding the international arena, the minister signed an order restricting the transfer of property and funds to Rami Abdu and Khaled Turani, who serve as members of the management of the Eiffelstein organization, which operates in Britain, belongs to Hamas and was declared a terror organization in Israel. Gantz signed a similar order against Mahmoud al-Hanafi, who serves as director-general of the Palestinian Institute for Human Rights, which operates in Lebanon, belongs to Hamas, and has been declared a terror organization in Israel.

Seizure and restraining orders are published on the Metal website, translated into English and Arabic and distributed widely to the financial system established in Israel and around the world, which should impose additional restrictions on those organizations, institutions and individuals.

Gantz said,”We’ll continue to act against terror in any way it acts, everywhere. The defense establishment, through the National Economic Counterterrorism Headquarters in the Defense Ministry, will pursue terror organizations in Israel and around the world, and will interrupt the distribution of terror funds.”