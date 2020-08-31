Corona Cabinet Agrees to Delay Opening Schools in Red Cities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6:22 pm |

Virus czar, Professor Roni Gamzo. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90/File)

On Monday evening, August 31, the Corona Cabinet unanimously confirmed the decision of the Corona czar Professor Roni Gamzu to postpone the opening of the school year in all “red zone” localities. The delayed school opening includes daycare, kindergarten, post-primary, elementary, conservatory and gifted enrichment centers. Schools in localities which are under lockdown will also not open. The regulations will take effect starting tomorrow, a joint message from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Health announced.

Special education and at-risk youth were exempted from the postponement.

Another cabinet hearing is expected to convene on Thursday for further discussions about restrictions in “red cities” and regarding an outline for the opening of the school year in these areas. There are currently 23 cities listed as “red cities”.

“The health considerations necessitate the prevention of the start of the school year in red areas, and therefore, in view of the urgency of the matter, it is proposed to make use of the said regulation and stipulate that it shall enter into force immediately,” the Cabinet decision said.