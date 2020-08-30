Senior Israeli and US Delegations Will Hold Meetings in UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 5:43 pm |

Meir Ben-Shabbat. (Amos Ben-Gershon/GPO)

A senior professional Israeli delegation, led by National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, will leave on Monday, August 31, 2020, from Israel to Abu Dhabi on a direct flight, together with an American delegation led by US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Senior US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s office in advance of the planned visit.

The delegation will hold working meetings of joint teams on Monday and Tuesday on a range of issues ahead of the signing of cooperation agreements in the civil and economic spheres, including diplomacy, finances, aviation and entry visas, health, culture and tourism, space, science and investments, and innovation and trade.

A trilateral meeting between the heads of the delegations – National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Ben-Shabbat, US National Security Advisor O’Brien, Senior US Presidential Advisor Kushner and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed will be held in Abu Dhabi as well.

Prime Minister’s Office Director General Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz are coordinating the work of government ministries in the civil and economic spheres.