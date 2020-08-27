IDF Maps House of Killer of Rabbi Ohayon, Hy”d; Shin Bet Probes Terrorist’s Background

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 4:09 am |

IDF troops raid the family home of Khalil Doikat in Rojib village, east of Shechem, and mapped the structure ahead of its possible razing. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF early Thursday mapped out the house of the terrorist who stabbed Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy”d, to death in Petach Tikvah, ahead of its demolition.

Rabbi Ohayon, 39, had been found unconscious with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead shortly after. The 46-year-old Palestinian suspect, who holds an Israeli work permit, was arrested after a manhunt and handed over to the Shin Bet.

IDF troops from the Kfir infantry brigade raided the family home of Khalil Doikat in Rojib village, east of Shechem. The forces confiscated documents, questioned the relatives of the terrorist and mapped the structure ahead of its possible razing.

Security forces at the scene where Rabbi Ohayon was stabbed, in Petach Tikvah, Wednesday. (Flash90)

Shin Bet investigators are said to be looking into the suspect’s relatives and whether some of them knew about his intentions to commit the terror act. The father of six is not believed to have belonged to a terrorist organization and had passed all the necessary background checks in order to obtain a work permit in Israel.

A preliminary investigation, however, revealed that he suffered from mental disorders and was recently treated by health and welfare officials in the Palestinian Authority.

Several hundred people attended the levayah of Rabbi Shai Ohayon at the Segula Cemetery in Petah Tikvah overnight.

Rabbi Ohayon leaves behind a wife and four children.

“Here, at Segula Junction, they tried to cut down the enterprise of your life,” eulogized the Chief Rabbi of Petach Tikvah, Rabbi Michah Halevy. “Rabbi Shai, who was with us until a few hours ago, was a hidden personality. Today, the people of Israel know who Rabbi Shai was. We ask him to pray for us all.”

Shas MK Rabbi Uriel Busso also eulogized him, saying, “Everyone is shocked by this tragedy. In recent weeks we have dealt with demolitions of terrorists’ homes and I know that you would have said that such measures never help.”

The fresh kever of Rabbi Shai Ohayon at the Segula cemetery in Petach Tikvah, Wednesday night. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Rabbi Ohayon was killed on his way back from kollel, having just gotten off the bus back from Kfar Saba.

He is the first Israeli to die from a terrorist attack in almost a year.