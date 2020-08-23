Chareidi Parties Offer Support to Compromise Between Likud and Blue and White

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3:29 am |

View of the Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The chareidi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, announced Sunday morning that they will support the proposal for a compromise between Likud and Blue and White, which would see the budget deadline pushed off to December, and with that, the threat of elections.

The parties said that their MKs would vote in favor of the bill for a 100-day postponement of the budget deadline.

“We must prevent extraneous elections and act for the good of Israeli citizens in their battle against the coronavirus and influenza ahead of the winter, and in the difficult economic crisis which Israel is facing,” the parties said in a statement. “Until the passing of a new budget, the ministries will receive funding as per the 2019 budget, with a percentage increase.

The weekly cabinet meeting will not be be held Sunday, due to the coalition crisis. The Knesset Finance Committee will convene Sunday afternoon and is expected to approve the bill to postpone the dissolution of the Knesset, ahead of its approval in the second and third readings in the plenum set for Monday.