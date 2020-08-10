Ministers Litzman and Cohen Added to Coronavirus Cabinet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:06 am |

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

The government approved in a telephone vote on Monday additions of two new members to the Coronavirus Cabinet.

Construction and Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), and Social Equality and Minority Affairs Minister Meirav Cohen (Blue and White) were appointed permanent members of the cabinet.

Two weeks ago, a slimmed-down cabinet was formed, with just ten members instead of their earlier 16. The government decided to slim down the size of the cabinet to make its decision-making process more efficient, prompting anger from some of those left out and criticism that none of the remaining 10 are women.

Minister Rabbi Litzman, who previously served as the health minister and was on the original coronavirus cabinet, said that his nearly ten years of experience leading the Health Ministry would have been an important resource for the coronavirus cabinet, and on Monday he was reinstated.

The other members on the cabinet are: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Economy Minister Amir Peretz, Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shay and Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri.