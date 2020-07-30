Almost 2,000 New Covid Patients, Total Active Cases Drop

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:12 pm |

Test samples to detect coronavirus, in Modiin Illit. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

After revising its criteria for classifying coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of active cases has dropped to 25,628, according to The Times of Israel.

However, the latest data shows 1,967 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours

There were six more Covid-related fatalities bringing the number to 499.

Of the 749 people hospitalized for coronavirus, 328 are in serious condition of which 102 are on ventilators.

The ministry says 26,217 tests were performed Wednesday.