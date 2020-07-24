NYS Interim Education Commissioner Resigning

NEW YORK -

New York State Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe is resigning, and will leave her post next month.

The news was announced Friday in a statement by Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown.

“When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon,” the statement said. “Ms. Tahoe capably led the Department through one of its most challenging times and proved herself as a dedicated and personable leader. Throughout her 14 years at the Department, Ms. Tahoe served the Board of Regents and Department well with her expert legal counsel on critical policy matters and key initiatives.”

Tahoe’s resignation is the latest upheaval for the Education Department.

Former Commissioner MaryEllen Elia suddenly announced her resignation last July, catching the Board of Regents by surprise. She was replaced by Beth Berlin, who served as acting commissioner until November. Tahoe was then named acting commissioner until the Department could find an interim commissioner – but just a month later, Tahoe herself was named interim commissioner.

Rosa and Brown said the Board of Regents will appoint an acting commissioner before Tahoe leaves her position on August 13, and that the Board “continues its search to find a permanent commissioner.”

The turbulence at the Education Department comes at a fraught time for the yeshiva community, as the Board of Regents is seeking to finalize new guidelines for private-school education by the beginning of next year.

