NYS Board of Regents Appoints New Acting Education Commissioner

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:05 pm |

The New York state Board of Regents on Tuesday appointed Shannon Tahoe as Acting Education Commissioner, effective Nov. 16.

Tahoe will replace the current acting commissioner, Beth Berlin, who announced last month that she would be stepping down. Berlin had served since September 1, following the sudden resignation of Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.

“Shannon brings vast expertise in education matters and experience in leadership that will serve the Board and Department well in her new role as Acting Commissioner while the Board identifies an interim candidate to lead the Department,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said.

Education Department appointments have become a subject of keen interest to the Jewish community, as the Board of Regents is expected to vote sometime next year on education guidelines for private schools, which were proposed in July.

Tahoe has served since 2006 in the Education Department in various capacities, including deputy counsel and assistant counsel for legislation. Last month, she was appointed acting counsel and deputy commissioner for legal affairs; she will remain in those positions along with her appointment as Acting Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York.

