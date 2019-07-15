New York Education Commissioner Elia Resigning

NEW YORK -

New York state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, under whose tenure the Education Department has sought to enact strict oversight of private-school curricula, suddenly announced her resignation Monday.

Anna Gronewald, Politico NY’s Education reporter, broke news of the resignation, which is effective at the end of August, and caught the Board of Regents by surprise.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said, “Obviously this is an issue that has caught us all off guard.”