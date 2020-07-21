Coronavirus Tefillah at Kosel Broadcast Live Worldwide

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:26 pm |

(Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

Thousands of Jews in Israel and around the world joined in a live broadcast of a special tefillah at the Kosel on Tuesday to daven for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and for Jewish unity.

The event was organized at the initiative of Rabbi Yaakov Avitan, Israeli Minister of Religious Services, in cooperation with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rav of the Kosel.

Pirkei Tehillim and slichos were recited to arouse the Rachmei Shamayim during the world crisis.

Rabbanim leading the tefillos included: Chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi Dovid Lau, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, senior leader of the national-religious sector, Rabbi Rabinowitz and Rabbi Avitan.

The event, chosen for Yom Kippur Katan, Erev Rosh Chodesh Av, was held in accordance with Health Ministry regulations requiring face masks and social distancing.

Rishon Letzion Harav Yitzchok Yosef (Western Wall Heritage Foundation)