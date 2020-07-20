Nurses’ Strike Ends With Promise to Hire More Staff

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Israeli nurses’ strike on Monday appeared to have ended with a victory for the health-care system, as the government agreed to hire 2,000 nurses and 400 doctors to shore up response to the coronavirus crisis.

The nationwide strike, which began early Monday morning with no definite timeline, secured a verbal agreement between the Health Ministry and Finance Ministry and the nurses’ union as of the evening.

Representatives of the nurses will meet with Finance Ministry officials later tonight to finalize the deal.